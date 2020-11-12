OpSens Inc.: OpSens to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16

QUEBEC CITY, QB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS)(OTCQX:OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:30pm ET (12:30pm PT).

The live presentation will be available at OpSens Webcast on the day and time of the event. A replay will be accessible through the same link, once the presentation is completed and via OpSens.com/investors/.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

About The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com.

For further information, please contact: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333

Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

SOURCE: OpSens Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615980/OpSens-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16