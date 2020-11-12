Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 13:20
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Assure Holdings to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Assure Holdings (OTC PINK:ARHH), is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM), and is complementing its core business with a late 2020 launch of a telehealth offering for IONM services. ARHH will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Assure Holdings

Assure is a best-in-class outsourced provider of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) and professional neurologist oversight services as well as an emerging telehealth provider. The Company employs its own staff of technologists, uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment and handles related operational functions including scheduling and billing. In addition, Assure is establishing a neurology telemedicine business to ensure quality of service for cases involving Assure patients and as an offering to other IONM providers. Assure Neuromonitoring operates across eight states, works with more than 100 neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons and performed over 6,400 procedures and generated $18 million in revenue during 2019. The Company is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Assure Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615946/Assure-Holdings-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
