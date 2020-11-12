Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Stuttgart
12.11.20
08:11 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.11.2020 | 13:22
Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 12

12 November 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating, John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also has shareholdings in a number of historical investments, primarily in Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking through court action, compensation from previous management for mismanagement.

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

