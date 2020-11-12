Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

12 November 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also has shareholdings in a number of historical investments, primarily in Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking through court action, compensation from previous management for mismanagement.

