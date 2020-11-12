Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
WKN: A0J3HN ISIN: CA1250091008 Ticker-Symbol: D7F 
Stuttgart
12.11.20
13:18 Uhr
1,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
12.11.2020 | 13:32
C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (OTC PINK:CYSNF)(TSXV:CMI), Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Inc., will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM is a world Leading Satellite Antenna Designer and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems capable of enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite with just a press of a button. The company delivers its products across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by

terrestrial access technologies. C-COM is in late stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over LEO/MEO and GEO satellites for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615950/C-COM-Satellite-Systems-Inc-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

