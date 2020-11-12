Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL)(OTCQB:AVLNF), a Canadian mineral development company specializing in critical metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon owns five critical minerals project across Canada, providing investors with exposure to lithium, rare earths, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin and indium. The company is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario and its Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum Project near Fort Hope, Ontario. Avalon is also evaluating opportunities to apply new extraction technology to recover rare earths and other metals from acid mine drainage at closed mine sites across North America, remediating outstanding environmental liability.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

