Increasing Sales of Personal Care and Cosmetics to Serve as Robust Growth Pillar for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market from 2019 to 2027: TMR

- The rising popularity of cosmetics and skincare products may bring enormous growth prospects for the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market during the assessment period of 2019-2027

- Geographical projections made by the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict that North America may gain notable growth for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenomenal surfactant features possessed by sodium cocoyl isethionate may invite immense growth prospects during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It is primarily used across applications in oral care, skin care, hair care, baby care, and others. This aspect may serve as a growth multiplier for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Sodium cocoyl isethionate is the primary constituent in syndet bar preparation for a long period. It is a major surfactant in detergents and soaps. These products are prominently utilized for producing foams. It is also used as a substitute for sodium dodecyl sulfate. Hence, all these factors form the foundation of the growth of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

The escalating research and development activities across the globe regarding the use of sodium cocoyl isethionate may create tremendous growth opportunities. Various studies are in process to discover methodologies for developing mild anionic surfactants with less skin irritancy. Thus, this factor may invite great growth opportunities for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) foresee the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market to record a CAGR of more than 5 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market was valued at US$ 140 mn in 2018.

A substantial increase in consumer expenditure on personal care products may serve as a promising growth prospect for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. This is because of the growing purchasing power parity and a rise in disposable income across many individuals. In addition, heightening demand for anti-aging formulations from the geriatric population may invite consistent growth opportunities for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of type, the needle/flakes segment accounted for more than 30 percent of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market in 2018

The needle/flakes segment is prognosticated to expand at a moderate pace during the assessment period of 2019-2027

In regards to the applications, the skincare segment acquired more than 50 percent share of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market in 2018 and may continue its dominance between 2019 and 2027

The shampoos sub-segment has a lion's share of the hair care segment of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market

North America dominated the regional scenario and held a share of more than 30 percent of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market in 2018

is expected to continue its dominance across the assessment period of 2019-2027 Asia Pacific may expand rapidly in terms of growth at a CAGR of 5 percent from 2019 to 2027

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Growth Accelerators

Increasing consumer-consciousness about the ingredients used in cosmetic and personal care cosmetics may serve as a boon for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Rising demand for waterless products such as toners, cleaners, and facewash may bring promising growth for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market

The heightening demand for shaving foams and body wash products across the millennial populace may invite great growth opportunities for the sodium cocoyl isethionate market

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Growth Dampeners

The complexity level in manufacturing and processing sodium cocoyl isethionate may hamper the growth prospects to a certain extent. In addition, liquid personal care products are expected to be clear and viscous. With sodium cocoyl isethionate, it is difficult. Thus, this aspect may prove to be a vital growth dampener.

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market can be segmented as follows:

By Type

Pellets/Flakes

Powders

Granules

By Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Baby Care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

