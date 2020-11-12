Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the photovoltaic inverter maker was able to significantly increase its turnover and sales compared to the previous year.From pv magazine Germany In the first three quarters of 2020, SMA Solar Technology AG was able to increase its sales of photovoltaic inverters from 7.5 GW in the first three quarters of 2019 to 10.7 GW. At the same time, sales increased by 23%, to €774 million. The home and business solutions segments and strong project business were responsible for this growth, the manufacturer said. SMA was also able to significantly improve its operating earnings ...

