European electric transmission company body ENTSO-E has unveiled details of a project to install 11 GWh of electrolyzed hydrogen storage capacity across ten locations around the French capital by the end of the decade.The association for European grid companies has revealed details of a €1 billion plan to install 11 GWh of hydrogen energy storage capacity around Paris by 2030 as part of a bid to power a fleet of 50,000 taxis using electrolysis. The project was outlined in a draft version of the ten-year plan produced biennially by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...