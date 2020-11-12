Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
WKN: A2PH9U ISIN: US83548F1012 Ticker-Symbol: 2W9 
Tradegate
12.11.20
11:03 Uhr
0,428 Euro
-0,010
-2,28 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4380,45814:16
0,4380,45814:31
12.11.2020
Sonim Technologies to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM), executing a lean operating turnaround as the maker of the most rugged mobile phones for major carriers., will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615987/Sonim-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
