RADA Electronic Industries' (RADA) strong third quarter results and upwardly revised outlook of at least $75m in revenues in 2020 (from $70m) reflect its successful execution of initial orders and participation in major US Army programs. This is illustrated by RADA's inclusion in the $1.2bn contract recently awarded to General Dynamics for delivery of Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems to the US Army. We increase our EPS forecasts by 37.5% in 2020 and 5.3% in 2021. The 2020-24 forecast EPS CAGR of 25.4% supports our DCF valuation of $10. The company also trades at a significant PEG discount to the peer group despite a higher growth rate.

