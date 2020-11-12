Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 14:04
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 12

London, 12 November 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 10.00am today, at Bracher Rawlins LLP, 77 Kingsway, London WC2B 6SR, all resolutions were passed.

The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website

https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Ajay Rajpal, Director		gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Nick Michaels / Jon Isaacs		Tel: +44 (0) 203 772 0021
or jisaacs@alfredhenry.com

- ENDS -

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.