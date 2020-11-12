Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Result of AGM
London, November 12
London, 12 November 2020
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held at 10.00am today, at Bracher Rawlins LLP, 77 Kingsway, London WC2B 6SR, all resolutions were passed.
The resolutions are as set out in the Notice of AGM which is available on the Company's website
https://www.gvmh.co.uk/annual-general-meeting
