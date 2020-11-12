Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Partners with DMEGC Solar Energy on High-Efficiency AC Modules in Europe

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020(NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced a strategic partnership with DMEGC Solar Energy, a vertically integrated manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) products from poly silicon to modules, to develop high-efficiency Enphase Energized AC modules (ACM) for the European residential solar market. These ACMs are currently available in France and the Netherlands.



The Mono PERC Black Enphase Energized ACM in Europe features Enphase IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters. Incorporating advanced mono PERC half-cut cell technology, the DMEGC Black ACM produces outstanding yields due to power classes of up to 340 Wp and efficiencies of up to 20.15%. The ACM also offers best-in-class quality manufacturing according to international quality standards and 100% EL testing performed twice during production. The Mono PERC DMEGC ACM enables installers to be more competitive through improved capital management, reduced labor costs, improved SKU management with accelerated design, and faster installation times.

"We see a promising future for our partnership with Enphase Energy in European countries, particular in countries like France and the Netherlands, where quality, innovation and aesthetics are key for residential PV solutions," said Erik Das, sales director at DMEGC Solar Europe. "Enphase Energized AC modules offer remote monitoring, rapid shutdown, quality design, and simple installation. Their lower maintenance costs and high safety features are much appreciated in our competitive solar markets."

The seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverter system leverages Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

"Our experience with installing the DMEGC ACM has been very positive, as we have benefitted from the product's fewer components and ease of installation," said Janneke vd. Kerkhoff, owner at Goforsunpower, the Netherlands. "We are pleased to know the ACM is powered by Enphase microinverters, which are designed to be safe, reliable and future-proof."

Enphase Energized AC modules from DMEGC Solar Energy work seamlessly with Enphase IQ accessory products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable, Enphase Envoy-S gateway and Enphase Envoy-S metered gateway with split core current transformers (CTs) for production and consumption monitoring. Solar installers who select the Mono PERC ACM can monitor their solar fleets remotely using the powerful cloud-based Enphase Enlighten monitoring system, and rely on the Enphase support team to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

"Our partnership with DMEGC Solar Energy is another validation of the high-efficiency AC module concept and Enphase microinverter technology for the European solar market," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We are pleased to join forces with such a high-quality AC module manufacturer in Europe, where Enphase microinverters continue to have broad appeal for both solar installers and homeowners."

For more information about the Enphase Energized AC Modules from DMEGC, visit the Enphase Energy website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/deand follow the company on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

Enphase Energy, the Enphase logo, Enphase Energized, IQ, IQ 7+, Q Cable, Envoy-S, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance and advantages of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including quality, safety, reliability, lower costs, the ease of installation and being "future-proof"; the capabilities of its customer service teams; anticipated product adoption; and the capabilities and performance of its partners' products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Energy Contact:

Robert Gruijters

Marketing Director, EMEA

rgruijters@enphaseenergy.com

Telephone: +31-6-82390633