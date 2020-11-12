Halberd Corporation Reveals Patent-Pending Fluorescent Antibody's Wide Role in Covid-19 Detection & Treatment

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) today disclosed information on their patent-pending fluorescent anti-Spike protein monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 developed in conjunction with Dr. Qiang (Shawn) Chen of Arizona State University. The salient feature of Halberd's new class of antibody is that it fluoresces in the presence of Covid-19 antigens. Halberd is working to develop this fluorescent antibody into a rapid test mechanism for detecting Covid-19 antigens from saliva or blood, which could provide results in minutes instead of other fluorescent methods already on the market that take a couple of hours or more to display test results. We are working on a handheld device to easily detect the fluorescent light emitted when the antibody contacts Covid-19 antigens.

This fluorescent characteristic could be extremely valuable to the airline and cruise ship industries, sports stadium activities, churches, hospitals, large employers, larger retail stores, or any activity involving a large gathering of people. Saliva tests would be non-invasive, and light-sensing/alarm mechanisms could be developed relatively quickly using existent technology and manufacturing techniques. Functional prototypes could be manufactured very quickly and once proven, put into the market in short order. This fluorescent diagnostic technology would be far more effective and timely than a Covid-19 passport system being implemented in the U.K. and parts of Europe.

Because Halberd's new class of patent-pending antibody fluoresces in the presence of Covid-19 antigens, it could be used to test for the presence of Covid-19 antigens on surfaces exposed to the public, such as hand rails, shopping cart handles, cell phones, public transportation surfaces, airplane seats, etc. or any contact surfaces. Halberd scientists believe that this breakthrough may help solve the Covid-19 pandemic by accelerating the identification of the presence of the Covid-19 virus, as well as the scientific analysis of the effectiveness of various Covid-19 therapeutics in patients.

Dr. Patricio Reyes, Chief Technical Officer of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We are extremely excited about the development of this unique technology which could yield effective rapid impact against the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, added, "We also believe this development could yield extreme benefits to Halberd's reputation as a global technology source.

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

About Arizona State University.

Arizona State University, ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for six years in succession, has forged the model for a New American University. ASU is a comprehensive public research institution, measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social, cultural and overall health of the communities it serves. ASU operates on the principle that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience, and the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students, attracting some of the highest caliber students from all 50 states and more than 130 nations.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

