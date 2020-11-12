Ken Keller Appointed as Head of the Oncology Business Unit Overseeing Global Oncology Strategy and U.S. and European Oncology Businesses

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) announced today that it will create a new Oncology Business Unit, effective April 1, 2021, aligning U.S and European oncology businesses, global oncology functions of marketing, market access and pricing, medical affairs as well as alliance management under one team singularly devoted to people with cancer.

Ken Keller, currently leading the U.S. Business and CEO of the Company's U.S. affiliates Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. and American Regent, Inc., will lead this new team as Head of the Oncology Business Unit, effective, April 1, 2021, and will remain President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Paul Diolosa, currently Senior Vice President of Operations of American Regent, Inc., will succeed Mr. Keller as President and CEO of American Regent, Inc. as of April 1, 2021.

As oncology business growth will be driven primarily by the U.S. and Europe in the near-term, the Company will launch the Oncology Business Unit by combining these two markets.

"Daiichi Sankyo will accelerate one of the boldest strategies we have embarked upon to realize our 2025 Vision "Global Pharma Innovator with competitive advantage in Oncology," said Sunao Manabe, President and CEO, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. "With our oncology portfolio putting this vision within reach, we must evolve our global management structure into one that will usher us into a successful long-term business dedicated to improving patients' lives."

"The Oncology Business Unit will allow us to bring an unprecedented focus to respond to the rapid changes we see in standards of care, treatment and diagnoses patterns, and payer dynamics from both perspectives of business and science," said Ken Keller.

Ken Keller, who joined Daiichi Sankyo in 2014, has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in general management, commercial, international and joint venture leadership, as well as chief operating officer experience in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, bone health, rheumatology, dermatology and primary care. Prior to joining the Daiichi Sankyo Group, Mr. Keller was the president and chief operating officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and prior to that spent 21 years at Amgen. At Amgen, Keller was Vice President and General Manager leading a number of highly successful, high profile business units in the United States. Keller held roles of advancing responsibilities including Vice President of Oncology marketing and has significant international experience, having been Amgen's Managing Director, UK and Ireland. Keller started his career as a professional sales representative.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com. Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., please visit: www.dsi.com.

