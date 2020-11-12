Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Luxbright AB, company registration number 556910-9837, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Luxbright AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 19, 2020. Shares Short name: LXB ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 29,898,511 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015192075 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 208881 ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556910-9837 ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/8 ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short LXB TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number 13,000,000 of warran ts to be listed : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 3 TO entitles to 1 new share in the company. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in the company's share during the period 10 January 2022 - 4 February 2022, however the subscription price shall not be lower than 2.00 SEK per share and not exceed SEK 4.00 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri 14 February 2022 - 28 February 2022 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 24 February 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0015191952 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 208882 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segmen t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK curren cy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.