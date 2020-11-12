Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today reported results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue was $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 5% increase from $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, total revenue was $42.9 million, an increase of 4% from $41.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. Net loss was $0.6 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020. Net loss was $1.7 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $15.3 million on September 30, 2020, compared to $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Amounts in this press release have been rounded. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, said, "Our revenues increased 5% this quarter both year-over-year and sequentially as we continue to execute our strategy. Based on trends across all lines of our business and market opportunities, and to position us for 20% growth in coming years, we plan to increase our sales staff through 2021 from 15 this year (on average) to 58 and to ramp up marketing to support this augmented sales staff. As a result of operating leverage in the business, we would anticipate cashflow growth to outpace revenue growth and cover increased investment.

The company launched its AI data preparation business late last year. According to industry analysts, demand for the high-quality annotated text, image, video and audio data required to train sophisticated AI is expected to increase dramatically over the next several years.

"We're finding that our 25 years' experience creating near-perfect data for leading information companies is the ideal springboard for penetrating this quality-driven market as we dislodge incumbents whose DNA is in language translation or crowd-sourcing," Abuhoff added.

Highlights in the quarter included:

Increased our year-to-date AI services new customer count to 18;

Increased the scope of engagement with one of the world's largest social media companies to now include AI data preparation work in seven languages across six major use cases including search classification, sentiment analysis, and fake news identification; and

On track with previously announced cost savings initiatives.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, or as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

Explanatory Note:

During the preparation of the September 30, 2020 condensed consolidated financial statements, management became aware of immaterial errors in our lease accounting for certain capital leases. Certain financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and as of December 31, 2019 has been revised in the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company due to the correction of these errors.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Services and Solutions $ 11,723 $ 11,101 $ 34,473 $ 33,269 SaaS Platforms 2,830 2,745 8,473 7,910 Total 14,553 13,846 42,946 41,179 Direct operating costs 9,758 9,016 28,867 27,908 Foreign exchange loss 26 3 342 246 9,784 9,019 29,209 28,154 Gross Profit 4,769 4,827 13,737 13,025 Operating expenses: Research and development 306 338 975 1,040 Selling and marketing 1,914 2,022 5,837 5,829 General and administrative 2,362 2,585 6,851 7,285 Interest expense, net 44 27 113 97 4,626 4,972 13,776 14,251 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 143 (145 ) (39 ) (1,226 ) Provision for income taxes (70 ) 421 504 493 Consolidated net income (loss) 213 (566 ) (543 ) (1,719 ) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (3 ) 25 (10 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 206 $ (563) $ (568) $ (1,709) Income (loss) per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,470 25,856 24,427 25,870 Diluted 25,260 25,856 24,427 25,870

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,336 $ 10,874 Accounts receivable, net 8,843 9,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,112 3,407 Total current assets 28,291 24,004 Property and equipment, net 6,943 6,887 Right-of-use assets 6,923 7,005 Other assets 2,838 2,110 Deferred income taxes 2,232 1,906 Intangibles, net 4,702 5,477 Goodwill 2,069 2,108 Total assets $ 53,998 $ 49,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 5,377 $ 4,759 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 5,995 4,265 Income and other taxes 4,949 4,183 Current portion of long-term obligations 1,958 1,440 Operating lease liability - current portion 967 1,107 Total current liabilities 19,246 15,754 Deferred income taxes 343 363 Long-term obligations, net of current portion 5,421 4,534 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 6,691 6,731 Total liabilities 31,701 27,382 Non-controlling interests (3,392) (3,417) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,689 25,532 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,998 $ 49,497

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (543) $ (1,719) Non-cash expenses: Depreciation and amortization 1,720 2,401 Stock-based compensation 700 624 Deferred income tax (412) (607) Pension amortization 596 274 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 33 - Total 2,637 2,692 Changes in assets and liabilities 3,559 3,917 Cash flows from operating activities $ 5,653 $ 4,890 Cash flows from investing activities $ (1,076) $ (1,314) Cash flows from financing activities $ (53) $ (966)

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue DDS $ 10,526 $ 10,124 $ 30,793 $ 30,353 Synodex 1,197 977 3,680 2,916 Agility 2,830 2,745 8,473 7,910 Total Revenue $ 14,553 $ 13,846 $ 42,946 $ 41,179

