American Battery Metals Corporation Welcomes Scott Jolcover as Chief Resource Officer

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, today announced the appointment of Scott Jolcover to its Executive Team as Chief Resource Officer effective November 22, 2020.

Jolcover will oversee the Company's land assets, to include all current claims as well as potential acquisitions and mergers, and strategic resource partnerships. Scott has 45 years of experience in mining, gaming, real estate, and construction. Most recently, Jolcover was Director of Development and General Site Manager for Comstock Mining, Inc. where he managed all commercial transactions, including land, water, and other major capital expenditures and acquisitions.

"Scott has extensive experience in mining, water resources, and real estate, and has an impeccable reputation in the state of Nevada, and the mining industry at large," said, American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "He will have an immediate impact for our Company and will be integral to our growth as a clean technology platform."

"I'm pleased and excited to join the fast-moving American Battery Technology Company," said Jolcover. We have an unprecedented opportunity to develop our Company business verticals, as well as help solidify the critical materials supply chains in North America. American Battery Metals Corporation is the only company that covers battery metals recycling, extraction, and production from primary resources, and we seek collaborative strategic partnerships as we continue to grow."

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a recent Shareholder Letter October 2020 outlining achievements of the past year.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

