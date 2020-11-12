The $40 million projects will be the country's first large scale solar-plus-storage project.From pv magazine France Energy Resources Senegal (ERS) has signed an agreement with South Africa-based investment firm Climate Fund Managers (CFM) for the co-development of a solar power plant in Niakhar, Senegal. The project consists of a 30 MW photovoltaic power plant combined with a battery system with a capacity of 15 MW/45 MWh. According to the investor, this will be the first solar power infrastructure integrating storage in the country. "This first project with ERS will provide clean energy to over ...

