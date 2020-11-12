Smiths Detection, a leading threat detection and security technology company, announces that it has developed the capability to detect synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as Spice or K2, with its IONSCAN 600 trace detection solution.

This development comes following an extensive R&D process and testing trials with major correctional institutions around the world and expands the IONSCAN 600 existing detection library of explosives and a wide range of narcotics, including various forms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and THC. The IONSCAN 600 is also highly effective in finding narcotics that are concealed, such as those that have been liquefied and absorbed in paper.

Spice is an emerging threat for law enforcement officials in prisons, jails, and other secure government facilities. These potent substances can cause life threatening health effects when consumed and pose detection challenges during conventional security screening.

This development is the latest from Smiths Detection who have invested heavily into the critical infrastructure market which includes law enforcement, emergency responders, and security to build a comprehensive portfolio of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) detection and identification solutions.

Philo Daniel, Global Director of Urban Security at Smiths Detection commented, "We are very pleased by the release of this new detection capability. This new library has received a significant level of R&D investment and underwent extensive testing to ensure our customers have the very best information available to them to make critical decisions that protect public health, safety, and security."

About the IONSCAN 600

The IONSCAN 600 is a portable, trace detector used around the globe at airports, ports and borders, prisons and defence facilities to accurately detect and identify a wide range of military, commercial and homemade explosives threats; and common illegal/controlled narcotics.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

