New Class and Limited Time Character Growth Support Events Available on November 18!

Nexon's MMORPG cross-platform marvel V4 will be undergoing its largest content update when the all-new Archer class arrives next week on November 18th!

Specializing in ranged physical attacks, the Archer class, the first class introduction in V4 since launch, is a class that deals devastating blows with a bow and arrow. With short skill activation times, Archer can dole out swift attacks, making her the fastest class in all of Syllunas! Using her bow and quiver, the Archer has six skills that can be activated in lightning-fast succession, allowing her to disrupt the battlefield with a variety of attacks that can turn the tide of any battle.

To celebrate the arrival of the Archer, players all across the globe can partake in amazing limited-time events including:

Check-In Event: Available from November 18th, players can participate in a 14-day check-in event to earn support gear for the new Archer class with Brellan gear set, Rare Mount, Pet and Companion.

Alongside the introduction of the Archer class, players will have access to a new area, Anguished Forest, and the brand new Phantom Abyss Dungeon, which will be added to the Beast's Void. Additional updates include new gear slots, Legendary Eldon Earrings, Epic Ring crafting recipe as well changes to the items players can store as they traverse the open world of V4

For more information about the all-new V4 Archer class update, please visit https://www.nexon.com/v4/ or follow @V4Global on Twitter for the latest updates.

About V4https://www.nexon.com/v4

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, V4 is a cross-platform free-to-play fantasy MMORPG that gives players the ability to customize their heroes as they defend a breathtaking world from the forces of darkness. With exquisitely detailed battles and offense-focused classes, players can team up with warriors from all over the world on mobile and PC to defeat evil.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

