Charles Conn will help drive business development and impact to enhance positioning for leading AI technology solutions company in video streaming

iSIZE Technologies (https://www.isize.co/), a Codec independent AI technology solutions company for video delivery, announces its appointment of Charles Conn as a new board member and advisor. Conn is a seasoned cross-sector leader, venture investor, technology entrepreneur, and best-selling author.

Before iSIZE, Conn was CEO of a large UK venture firm, and continues to co-manage a private investment partnership, Redjuice Capital. As the founding CEO of Ticketmaster-Citysearch, he led the company through its IPO (NASDAQ: TMCS) and its acquisitions of Match.com, Evite, and other companies. Conn co-authored "Bulletproof Problem Solving: The One Skill That Changes Everything," published with John Wiley Sons in 2019. Earlier in his career, Conn was CEO of the Rhodes Trust, Senior Advisor to the Gordon Betty Moore Foundation, and a partner of McKinsey Company. He sits, and has sat, on many company and nonprofit boards, including Patagonia and the Mandela Rhodes Foundation in South Africa.

"Charles brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team," says Sergio Grce, the CEO of iSIZE Technologies. "We are excited to channel his talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission to bring efficient, intelligent, and sustainable solutions to the masses."

"I am excited to join the iSIZE board," says Conn. "The company provides a critical AI-driven technology solution to one of the major challenges of this age: the explosion in video content. Its products improve performance and lower costs and environmental footprint for leading technology companies worldwide."

About iSIZE Technologies

iSIZE is a London based company specialising in deep learning for video delivery. Its proprietary deep perceptual optimizer uses AI trained to 'see with the human eye' in order to optimize video quality and offer significant bitrate savings, for all video encoding standards, including AVC, HEVC and AV1. Its technology is deployed as an add-on feature to conventional video encoding pipelines, without requiring any changes in the streaming process or the client devices. This results in substantial bandwidth, energy and cost savings for VoD and live streaming services, broadcasters and the end consumers.

