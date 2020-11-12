Partnership expansion focused on helping organizations achieve greater value and faster insights from sensitive data in the cloud

Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, announced today that it has earned Microsoft's coveted co-sell ready designation through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. Privitar has also joined Microsoft's Fast Track for ISVs program, expanding its longtime partnership with Microsoft to help organizations worldwide achieve greater value and faster insights from their sensitive data in the cloud.

"Businesses using Microsoft Azure must successfully navigate privacy risks from customers while following corporate policies and government regulations regarding data privacy and sovereignty," said Patrick Ball, Chief Revenue Officer at Privitar. "Privitar addresses the risks associated with moving, storing, and accessing sensitive data in the cloud, eliminating obstacles, accelerating adoption, and enabling organizations to safely leverage that data for insights. By expanding our relationship with Microsoft, Privitar makes it even easier for Azure users to maximize value from their sensitive data while taking an uncompromising approach to data privacy."

In achieving Microsoft co-sell ready status, Privitar joins an elite group of global independent software vendors that Microsoft has selected for intensive joint sales, support, and go-to-market initiatives. To attain this designation, Privitar met Microsoft's stringent requirements for proven competency, capability, and cloud expertise. Privitar will work together with Microsoft's sales organization, as well as other Microsoft partners, to rapidly expand the reach and deployment of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform across Azure users to enable safe use of cloud-based data for analytics and insights. Additionally, as part of the Fast Track for ISVs Program, Privitar will work closely with a dedicated Microsoft technical resource to expand Privitar's Azure-focused offerings.

The Privitar Data Privacy Platform integrates with all of the major cloud services, including Azure, to protect and manage sensitive data while optimizing its utility for analytic applications. Using Privitar, organizations can automate data provisioning and enable cloud-scale analytics, machine learning, data science and other services to quickly and safely discover insights from even the most sensitive datasets. The combination of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform and Microsoft Azure enables shared customers to:

Run enterprise-scale analytics on the most effective platform for their business

Leverage de-identified data, optimized for analytical utility

Expand use cases to maximize the benefits from their Microsoft Azure investment

Apply privacy protections with consistency at enterprise scale

Safely and efficiently leverage greater volumes of data in analytics

Discover hidden insights that improve performance

ABN AMRO, the third-largest bank in the Netherlands, turned to Microsoft Azure and Privitar in 2018 to help accelerate data-driven decisions.

"With Privitar's cloud data privacy capabilities, ABN AMRO can use the full potential of data in a faster way. Today, we have a continuous balance between unlocking the value of vast amounts of data, constantly following any consent the client gives us to use that data, and meeting regulations. Privitar is pivotal in striking this right balance, so that we can be a customer-centric bank," said Marcel Kramer, Head of Data Engineering at ABN AMRO.

To learn about how the Privitar Data Privacy Platform, deployed on Azure, enabled ABN AMRO to prioritize privacy in the journey to utilize data more effectively across the organization, read this case study.

For more information about Privitar's partnership and integration with Microsoft Azure visit: www.privitar.com/partners/azure.

