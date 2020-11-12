The helicopter tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 97.60 million and register a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. The report presents an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the helicopter tourism market. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to offer several growth opportunities for vendors and the market will see maximum growth in the general helicopter tourism segment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters), Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Midwest Aviation LLC (Chicago Helicopter Tours), and SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of helicopter travel will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Helicopter Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Helicopter Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type General Helicopter Tourism Customized Helicopter Tourism

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Helicopter Tourism Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the helicopter tourism market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbus SE, Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Cape Town Helicopters, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helipistas Sl (Barcelona Helicopters), Liberty Helicopters, Maverick Aviation Group, Midwest Aviation LLC (Chicago Helicopter Tours), and SUNDANCE HELICOPTERS Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Helicopter Tourism Market size

Helicopter Tourism Market trends

Helicopter Tourism Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the integration of big data with helicopter avionics are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as cost-intensive tours is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the helicopter tourism market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Helicopter Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the helicopter tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the helicopter tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter tourism market vendors

