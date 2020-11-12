Kanbanize, a digital Kanban platform solution for Agile project management, and Instana, a leading provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability solutions for cloud-native and microservice applications, today announced that Instana's global engineering team accelerated growth and achieved process stability through applied Kanban practices powered by Kanbanize.

In search of a method to increase visibility across Instana's more than 15 engineering teams in the U.S. and Europe, Instana was attracted to Kanban's evolutionary process improvement approach to achieve organizational sustainability. The introduction of Kanban and Kanbanize gave Instana instant visibility into global engineering operations. Furthermore, it enabled the teams to achieve process stability, focus on value delivery, and institutionalize continuous improvement efforts. Instana also:

Transformed processes into pull systems which allowed teams to gain control over their workflow and helped stabilize demand fluctuations, resulting in improved process predictability.

Managed to unburden teams from manual tasks and focus their resources on delivering customer value through process automation.

Enabled the introduction of data-driven continuous improvement efforts and established necessary feedback loops with Kanbanize's reporting and analytic capabilities.

"If it is just about visibility, you might get away with any task tracker, but if you want to take it seriously, close the feedback loop and help teams make informed data-driven decisions, then Kanbanize is the obvious tool," said Nils Wloka, Director of Engineering at Instana.

Instana is currently evaluating the option to expand Kanban adoption along the entire value chain with a goal of achieving better fitness for purpose on an organizational level.

You can read the complete Kanbanize and Instana case study here.

About Kanbanize

Kanbanize is the leading Kanban platform for efficient project management and delivery. It helps managers gain visibility across all projects, connects planning with execution, and guides the continuous optimization of the delivery workflows. Built with scale in mind, Kanbanize can easily expand from a single delivery team to a strategic portfolio. Learn more here.

About Instana

Instana is the leading provider of Observability and Application Performance Management solutions for Cloud-Native Microservice applications. The company's Enterprise Observability Platform, powered by automated APM, ingests all observability metrics, traces every request and profiles all processes continuously and automatically, delivering the actionable information with full context to Dev+Ops to help them optimize their application performance and pipelines. Learn more here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005671/en/

Contacts:

Emma Gielata

kanbanize@matternow.com