Discovery Life Sciences Launches TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO500) Solid Tumor FFPE and cfDNA Services to Advance Liquid Biopsy Development and Immunotherapy Clinical Research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen solutions, genomic, cell, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services, announces the addition of Illumina's TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO500) technology to HudsonAlpha Discovery, Discovery's highly recognized and regarded sequencing and bioinformatics laboratory.

Illumina's TSO500 solid Tumor (FFPE) and cfDNA technology enables genomic characterization across a broad range of tumor types through the identification of germline and somatic variants from DNA and RNA, including critical immuno-oncology SNV, InDel, CNV, and fusion biomarkers, as well as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB). HudsonAlpha Discovery's TSO500 platform combined with Discovery Life Sciences' comprehensive biospecimen solutions will accelerate immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy biomarker studies through delivery of actionable NGS data across patient-matched tumor and plasma biospecimens. The result will be a significant enhancement of the information derived from cancer diagnostic studies and immunotherapeutic clinical research programs.

"HudsonAlpha Discovery's TSO500 services are optimized for efficiency to enable rapid delivery of the valuable NGS data that only TSO500 provides across matched FFPE and plasma samples at any scale," said Dr. Shawn Levy, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Discovery Life Sciences. "We are confident these new services will advance biomarker programs and allow researchers to more quickly develop and validate new immunotherapeutics, liquid biopsy diagnostics and companion diagnostics."

"HudsonAlpha Discovery's addition of our TSO500 platform is a significant step forward in the wider adoption of our innovative pan-cancer technology," said Mark Van Oene, Illumina's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to see our technology in Discovery's expert hands. The combination of our technology with Dr. Levy and his team will provide HudsonAlpha Discovery's clients a unique and valuable resource to accelerate the development of new precision medicine treatments and diagnostic tools."

Discovery's sequencing and bioinformatics laboratory, HudsonAlpha Discovery, provides a suite of long-read, short-read and single cell sequencing technologies - including Illumina, 10x Genomics, Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore platforms, and variant discovery bioinformatic pipelines.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg