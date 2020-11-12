Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
WKN: A2QB8T ISIN: CA39540E3023 Ticker-Symbol: GRT1 
Stuttgart
12.11.20
10:31 Uhr
8,400 Euro
-0,250
-2,89 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
12.11.2020 | 15:20
GreenPower Motor Company to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company (TSXV:GPV), will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of all-electric high-floor and low-floor vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Brittney Blocker (brittney@investorsummitgroup.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.investorsummitgroup.com

Or, contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615963/GreenPower-Motor-Company-to-Present-at-the-virtual-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-November-16th-18th

