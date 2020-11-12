GreenPower Motor Company to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company (TSXV:GPV), will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of all-electric high-floor and low-floor vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

