KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN Network Joins the Trust Over IP Foundation

Global Leaders in Online Identity Verification, Management and Monetization Take Strategic Role as Steering Members to Help Enable Trusted Exchange of Verifiable Digital Credentials

TORONTO, ON and GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / The KABN Network together with KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America") (www.kabnsystemsna.com), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, today has announced a strategic role as a Steering Member of the Trust over IP ("ToIP") Foundation (www.trustoverip.org).

In taking on this role, KABN joins other Steering Members including Accenture, Anonyme Labs, Continuum Loop, Evernym, Finicity, Futurewei, IBM, ID Ramp, LG CNS, Mastercard and others. The Trust over IP Foundation has over 170 members, including organizations as well as individuals, collaborating together with the common objective of changing the way people interact online.

The Trust over IP Foundation is defining a complete architecture for Internet-scale digital trust that combines both cryptographic trust at the machine layer and human trust at the business, legal, and social layers. As part of this community, the KABN Network is focused on bridging the gap between traditional fintech services and solutions and new and innovative Verified Credential processes.

KABN aims to use proven bank-grade identity verification processes to allow Holders (who use a credential), Verifiers (who confirm the validity of a credential) and Issuers (who produce the credential) to complete transactions of many kinds including financial services, eCommerce transactions, organization, building and visitor access badges among others.

"I am certain KABN will make a strong contribution to the Trust over IP Foundation." said John Jordan, executive director, BC Digital Trust Service and executive director of ToIP. "People and businesses are going to continue using the internet to build relationships and complete transactions digitally with all the risks of security breaches and fraud that go along with it today. It's time for a change. Global leaders are working together at our Foundation to make it possible for people to be known and to build trusted relationships online. I am happy to have KABN be part of this effort."

Businesses today struggle to protect and manage digital assets and data, especially in an increasingly complex enterprise environment that includes the Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence and much more. This is compounding the already low consumer confidence in the use of personal data and is slowing innovation on opportunities like digital identity and the adoption of new services that can support humanity.

The KABN Network believes that without a global standard for how to ensure digital trust, these struggles are bound to continue. The four layers of Trust over IP's dual governance and technology stack establish a clear model for how utilities, technical components, business rules and human-focused design can combine to solve this set of problems. The digital trust ecosystems that emerge from Trust over IP will help businesses, citizens and governments alike use the internet to create enduring trusted relationships that allow transactions to be completed safely and with confidence.

"With the ToIP Technology and Governance Stack, the industry is now in a position for an Identity Paradigm shift. Future generations will have a hard time believing that there was a day when everyone was anonymous on the Internet and we believe that the KABN Network is at the forefront of this evolution," said RJ Reiser, KABN North America CBDO, Director and Co-Chair ToIP Ecosystem Foundry Working Group.

About the Trust over IP Foundation

Launched in 2020, the Trust over IP Foundation is an independent project hosted by the Linux Foundation. Its members include over 150 leading companies, organizations and individual contributors sharing expertise and collaborating to define standard specifications to advance a secure trust layer for the digital world. Through this collaborative effort, the Trust over IP Foundation aims to define a complete architecture for Internet-scale digital trust that combines cryptographic trust at the machine layer with human trust at the business, legal, and social layers. For more information, please visit us at trustoverip.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@kabnsystemsna.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the KABN Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE: KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616265/KABN-Network-Joins-the-Trust-Over-IP-Foundation