Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cache Exploration (OTC Pink: CEXPF) ("the Company"), a publicly traded mining and exploration company with a true district play covering a majority of Proterozoic Kiyuk Basin. CEO of the Company, Jack Bal, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell me a little bit about your company and what makes it so special?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "We are a mining and exploration company focusing on gold," shared Bal. "The key to a successful exploration company is your assets, and we have a premier asset called Kiyuk Lake in Nunavut, Canada," said Bal. "It is a very special project," continued Bal, adding that the project covers nearly 200 square miles. "It's probably one of the highest grade open pit gold targets in North America."

Bal then provided some background information about the project. "The first company to get involved was Newmont. They got involved in 2006 and tripled the size of the property," explained Bal. "Unfortunately, with the meltdown in 2008, they left all of their North American exploration projects," said Bal. He then shared that another company was involved with the project and made major discoveries over a five year span, however they let the project go after facing a difficult gold market. "We were lucky enough to acquire the project in 2017," shared Bal. "We did some exploration on the property and made major discoveries."

"We plan to do a major drill program in the Spring of 2021, probably in the beginning of March," continued Bal, noting that this is an ideal time from drilling programs for this area. "Typically, the bigger drill programs occur at this time, so we're quite excited."

Jolly then noted that the Company recently completed a 43-101, and asked about the significance of this report. "Well it's very important because it's a technical report. It's not only to tell investors about the project, but it's also because different exchanges require you to have a well qualified technical report," explained Bal. "Early stage projects don't have that data, but this project has had over $25 million spent on it," he shared. "When we have consultations with large gold funds, they want to see a proper 43-101 technical report."

Jolly then asked about the potential of the Company's project. "We haven't done a resource calculation yet; that is what we are planning on doing after this coming drill program," explained Bal. "We're probably between 600,000 and a million ounces," he said. "We will probably have a 43-101 resource in the next six months."

The conversation then turned to the background of the Company's management team. "My background is mainly finance, but I've run many private companies. Since about 2000, I've specialized in the resource sector," said Bal. "We also have Ian Graham on our board, who used to work for Rio Tinto," shared Bal before elaborating on Graham's 20 years of experience in this space. "We also have Chris Pennimpede who is our consulting geologist. He has actually led four major drill programs on this deposit with different companies," continued Bal. "He's very experienced, he knows this deposit, and has been very successful in drilling it."

"Why should listeners invest in Cache Exploration?" asked Jolly. "Cache Exploration is a very tight structure. We have about 30 million shares out," explained Bal. "When there's any sort of interest that comes into the company, usually the share price goes up quickly," he continued. "At the end of the day, you have to have the assets," said Bal. "There's going to be a gold rush for companies like ours who are developing these assets."

To close the interview, Bal shared that the Company is currently in its early stages with a low share price, but will be building interest as their project progresses. "If you're looking for a way to capitalize on the high price of gold, I think a company like Cache Exploration is a very good option."

To hear Jack Bal's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7728518-cache-exploration-discusses-the-potential-of-their-kiyuk-lake-gold-project-with-the-stock-day-pod

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Cache Exploration

Cache Exploration is a publicly traded mining and exploration company with a true district play covering a majority of Proterozoic Kiyuk Basin. To learn more about Cache Exploration, visit https://www.cacheexploration.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and the availability of capital and finance for Cache to execute its strategy going forward. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Cache in light of its experience and perception of current and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Cache believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Cache's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: discrepancies between actual and estimated results from exploration and development and operating risks, dependence on early exploration stage concessions; uninsurable risks; competition; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; currency fluctuations; defective title to mineral claims or property and dependence on key employees. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Tel. 604-306-5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68063