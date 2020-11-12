Future Market Insights: Food Grade Glycerin Market will Witness Growth Through Increased Sales of Hand Sanitizers: Future market Insights

Players in the food grade glycerin market are focusing on boosting production of hand sanitizers, to satiate the hiked demand of consumers.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / The food grade glycerin market is slated to exceed a multi-billion dollar estimation in 2020, and is projected to grow at a sturdy pace throughout the forecast period, 2020-2030. Widespread application all over pharmaceuticals to production of creams, lubricants and ointments is boosting the market growth.

"Leading players are looking to aim emerging economies to capture a broader consumer based and increase revenue prospects," states the FMI analyst.

Food Grade Glycerin Market- Important Highlights

South & East Asia will emerge as lucrative regions due to flourishing pharmaceutical, food & beverages, personal care and healthcare sectors.

Biodiesel glycerin is anticipated to gains traction as around 70% of worldwide crude glycerin is sourced from biodiesel sector.

Processed foods is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment due to increasing demand for clean-label foods.

Food Grade Glycerin Market - Drivers

Organic food grade glycerin is gaining notable traction due to increased awareness concerning the advantages of consuming naturally sourced products.

Halal and kosher-grade glycerin are further gaining significant popularity encouraging the market growth.

Suring demand for hand sanitizer owing to the change in consumers behavior amid COVID-19 is positively impacting the global market.

Food Grade Glycerin Market - Restraints

Strict food regulations by FDA might hamper growth throughout the forecast period.

Coronavirus Impact on Food Grade Glycerin Market

The global market for food grade glycerin has foreseen a slight slowing down on the onset of the pandemic, on the back of worldwide shutdowns. However, FMI in its reports states that the market growth will eventually pick up its pace with customers shifting towards uptake of instant foods that necessitates preservatives.

Furthermore, increased production of hand sanitizers to battle the infection spread has ensued in growing glycerin sales in recent months, thus boosting sales of food grade glycerin, globally.

Competitive Landscape

Key players identified in the global food grade glycerin market include Wilmar International Ltd., IOI Oleochemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, P&G Chemicals, Croda International PLC, Avril Group, KAO Corporation, Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co KG, The DOW Chemical Company (Olin Corporation), Vitusa Products Inc., PT Smart TBK, Twin Rivers Technologies Inc., PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations TBK, Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co Ltd. and Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the food grade glycerin market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to source (vegetable oils, biodiesel, soap & others (synthetic, etc.)) and end-use (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy products, processed foods and others) , across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

