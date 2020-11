IDW Media Holdings to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, is a leading US publisher of comic books and graphic novels and producer and distributor of television series and other franchise content, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels and IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

