FactMR: Indwelling Catheters Market Players Boosting Production of 2-way Catheters, Opines Fact.MR

Key indwelling catheters manufacturers are focusing on research initiatives and launching diverse kinds of coatings to satiate the requirements of physicians.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / The indwelling catheters market is poised to witness growth at a notable CAGR of 6% throughout the projected period, 2020-2030. The expansion can be mainly attributed to the rising incidences of urinary incontinence caused by several ailments and a growing number of surgeries conducted across the globe.

"Although, urologists amid COVID-19 outbreak are compelled to either halt or hold back their clinical practices, to assist the COVID-19 patients. The indwelling catheters production is anticipated to endure in the approaching years." says the Fact.MR report.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5234

Indwelling Catheters Market - Key Takeaways

North America remains lucrative owing to the growing number of urological surgeries executed in the U.S.

2-way catheters will foresee high demand compared to others as a result of their cost-efficiency in contrast to other products accessible in the market.

Latex is anticipated to remain the key beneficiary among other segments.

The hydrogel coated category will be acquiring significant traction due to its durability than its silicone counterpart.

The short-term usage category will reflect a higher CAGR in the approaching years.

Hospitals account for a notable bigger share in the global market.

Indwelling Catheters Market - Driving Factors

Indwelling catheters are anticipated to witness a demand surge as caretakers and patients becoming more willing to expend on advanced healthcare.

Surging incidences of urinary diseases, a global geriatric populace, and an increase in surgical procedures are positively impacting the market over the projected period.

Growing demand for quality patient care is complimenting market expansion.

Indwelling Catheters Market - Constraints

Associated complications such as bladder muscle spasm pose a potential threat to the expansion of the global market.

Risks associated with indwelling catheters for instance urinary tract infection might hinder the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

Demand for several medical supplies and equipment is surging amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The indwelling catheters market is also foreseeing a surging demand amid the crisis. The need for proper maintenance of hygiene amid the unprecedented spread of the pandemic has made individuals and the healthcare industry more cautious. In hospitals setting, timely replacement of catheters to contain the spread of infections has become vital. Further, proper care for the patient's welfare, amid the crisis is boosting the demand for indwelling catheters.

Explore the global Indwelling Catheters market with 93 figures, 54 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/5234/indwelling-catheters-market

Competition Landscape

Major companies identified in the indwelling catheters market are Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Cook Medical LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp., SunMed LLC, Poiesis Medical LLC, and Bactiguard.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Indwelling Catheters market. The market is scrutinized based on product (2-way Catheters, 3-way Catheters and 4-way Catheters), Material (Latex and Silicone), Coating Type (Hydrogel Coating, Silver Alloy Coating, Silicone-elastomer, and others), Application (Short-term Usage (Post-surgical Care and Critical Care) and Long-term Usage (Urinary Incontinence and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia), End User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, and Others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FACT.MR's Healthcare Landscape

Urodynamic Catheter Market: Find insights on the urodynamic catheter market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Foley Catheters Market: FACT.MR's report on the foley catheters market offers insights on the market during 2020-2027, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Indwelling Pleural Catheters Market: Read an analysis of the indwelling pleural catheters market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. FACT.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1699/global-indwelling-catheters-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616315/Indwelling-Catheters-Market-Players-Boosting-Production-of-2-way-Catheters-Opines-FactMR