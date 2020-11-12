MustGrow Biologics Corp to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / MustGrow Biologics Corp (OTCQB:MGROF), an agriculture bio-tech company focused on providing natural, science-based biological solutions to replace synthetic chemicals, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About MustGrow Biologics Corp

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE:MGRO)(OTCQB:MGROF)(FRA:0C0) agriculture biotech

company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a bio-pesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format which it's calling TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding.

For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

