Dion Law Group APLC: Dion Law Group Helps Families Resolve Disputes with Virtual Mediation Services During COVID-19

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Dion Law Group, an award winning law firm in Westlake Village, has found a way to help families resolve issues during the COVID-19 periods when the courthouses are providing limited services.

Emily Robinson, an attorney at Dion Law Group, modified her services after the global pandemic caused courts to close and people were required to stay at home. While litigation through the public court system took a pause, helping families using alternative dispute resolution certainly did not.

"My clients have been very happy with virtual mediation," said Emily Robinson. "They can remain in the comfort of their own home, take breaks as necessary, and have a relaxed environment overall. Some clients have mentioned that they feel less tense without having to be in the same room as their partner/ex-partner. With Zoom, it is easy to put people in different "breakout" rooms and reconvene in a main room online so that we can have separate conferences. There is also no commute time or unnecessary expenses for anyone."

The Dion Law Group has found virtual mediation to be a very cost-effective, convenient, and successful way for families to resolve their disputes during the COVID-19 crisis. "Hopefully, families continue to find it helpful even after this COVID-19 crisis is over," said Ms. Robinson.

Emily Robinson practices law in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and focuses on family law and mediation. She graduated from UC Hastings Law and is a certified mediator. Robinson has a passion for rescuing homeless dogs and cats and she often deals with divorce situations in which the parties are fighting over custody of the family pets. Since Robinson views pets as more than just property to be divided, she particularly likes to handle family law cases involving pet issues.

About Dion Law Group APLC

The Dion Law Group focuses on divorce, domestic violence, support, child custody, juvenile law, consumer debt, firearm law, wills, trusts, guardianships and adoptions. The firm has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please (805) 497-7474, or visit http://www.dionlawgroup.com. The law office is located at 660 Hampshire Road, Suite 216, Westlake Village, CA 91361. To read more about the Dion Law Group in the news, please visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/dion-law-group.

