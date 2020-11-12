Atari Unveils Atari VCS Vault of 100 Games Optimized for the New Wireless Classic Joystick

Updated Collection of 100 Atari Favorites and a 50-Game DLC are Optimized for the Reimagined Atari Wireless Classic Joystick

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced its new Atari VCS Vault and Atari VCS Vault: Vol. 2. The new Atari VCS Vault of 100 classic games will launch exclusively as a free download on every Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming and entertainment system. Atari VCS Vault Vol. 2 will be available as a 50-game downloadable add-on pack for $4.99. Previously released on PC, the revamped Atari VCS Vault collections deliver versions of the games that are now optimized for use with the all-new Atari Wireless Classic Joystick

The Atari VCS team re-enlisted indie game developer and partner Code Mystics to make the collection - which includes 100 classic Atari 2600, Atari 5600, and arcade games - fully compatible with the new Atari VCS and to support the unique features of the retro-inspired Joystick. Legendary Atari arcade and console classics featured in the Atari VCS Vault include Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Tempest, Pong, Breakout, and many more. The DLC add-on includes more arcade and home classics, as well as several M Network, prototype, and homebrew games.

Featuring a sleek new design inspired by the original Atari 2600 controller, the all-new Atari Wireless Classic Joystick for the Atari VCS features numerous upgrades to controls and inputs, including:

A more comfortable, ergonomic form factor based on the original joystick (CX40) design

Rotating "Twist" stick for paddle and steering games

Secondary "fire button"

Rumble and LED lighting effects

Wireless and USB connectivity

Compatible with Atari VCS, PC, and mobile

Home, back, and menu buttons

Long-lasting rechargeable lithium ion battery

The Atari Wireless Classic Joystick, which is also compatible with PC and mobile devices, can be purchased with the Atari VCS as part of an all-in bundle or individually for $59.99.

"The reinvigorated Atari VCS Vault, with its 100 classic games, will deliver hundreds of hours of free gameplay to families who purchase an Atari VCS," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "Thanks to the great work by Code Mystics to update and optimize this collection for use with Atari's all-new Wireless Classic Joystick, both seasoned and new Atari fans can enjoy these all-time classics in fun new ways."

Atari VCS Vault games lineup: https://uberstrategist.link/AtariVCS-Vault-GameList-Vol1

Atari VCS Vault Vol. 2 games lineup: https://uberstrategist.link/AtariVCS-Vault-GameList-Vol2

View the Atari VCS Vault trailer here:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/AtariVCS-Vault-Trailer-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/AtariVCS-Vault-Trailer-DL

A video showcasing the Atari Wireless Classic Joystick is available here:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/VCS-Vault-Joystick-Trailer-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/VCS-Vault-Joystick-Trailer-DL

A press kit with Atari VCS Vault screenshots, trailer, and logos along with Atari Wireless Classic Joystick images and trailer is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/AtariVCS-Vault-PressKit.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC/console hybrid inspired by classic Atari consoles and PCs. Like the legendary Atari 2600 did in 1977, the VCS is poised to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps.

The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install alternative operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, via "PC Mode" and add a mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable micro-PC to enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of consoles and PC into one compact and ultra-versatile device.

The Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available for preorder at GameStop.com and AtariVCS.com in North America.

A press kit with Atari VCS assets, screenshots, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/ATARI-VCS-PressKit.

Fans can follow the official Atari VCS accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To stay up-to-date on all things Atari and retro-pop-culture, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

