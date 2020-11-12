DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM 12-Nov-2020 / 14:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Result of Annual General Meeting New Star Investment Trust plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed on a poll. The full voting results will be available from the Company's website at www.nsitplc.com [1] Copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Maitland Administration Services Limited Company Secretary 12 November 2020 ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: RAG TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87794 EQS News ID: 1147818 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b10bbcccd5b5bcf36a37e16412c3301&application_id=1147818&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

