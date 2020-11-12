In its latest report, Eckerson Group analyzes the headway of data marketplaces and highlights their roles as "harbingers of the data economy"

Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company, is featured in Eckerson Group's latest report on "The Rise of Data Exchanges Frictionless Integration of Third-Party Data". The global research firm specialized in data analytics shared its insights on how data exchange technology helps organizations eliminate "the friction from finding, acquiring and integrating data" by facilitating data circulation and data commercialization.

Dawex Data Exchange technology covers the full range of data exchanges modes. In this report, Eckerson offers an overview of data exchange, its benefits, and presents the challenges of implementing a data exchange strategy. It defines the relationship and engagement between data providers and acquirers as relying on three types of exchanges: peer-to-peer data exchange, private data exchange and data marketplace. According to the report ideally a data exchange supports all three modes.

Dawex Data Exchange technology is one of the only companies addressing the full scope of models and delivers sophisticated features allowing public and private organizations to orchestrate data circulation, source, distribute and exchange data securely, in compliance with regulations.

"Data exchanges are emerging as a key component of the data economy" states Wayne Eckerson, President, Eckerson Group. "Connecting data providers and acquirers through a seamless experience, data exchanges are creating a modern-day gold rush to help modern, digital organizations address their insatiable hunger for data. Companies need to understand the new dynamics and prepare accordingly.

The World Economic Forum set an important milestone in June 2020 by awarding Dawex the title of "Technology Pioneer" and naming it for the Global Future Council on Data Policy. In doing so, it acknowledges the important role that data exchange plays for the data economy. This report is yet another recognition that data exchanges and data marketplaces are key business enablers for data hungry organizations.

"We are excited to observe that the role of data exchange is increasingly understood by the market and market observers" says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. "Even more importantly the appreciation of data marketplaces and data exchange standards as expressed in the Eckerson report reflect the high level of requirements we have set for Dawex."

"Data exchange and data marketplaces are now clearly top of the agenda of an increasing number of corporations, public institutions and governments around the world. It is inspiring to see data exchange initiatives and frameworks multiplying everywhere: from the World Economic Forum data policy workgroup, to the Data Exchange Association (DXA) and the Japan Data Exchange (JDEX). Dawex anticipated these trends, which now call for a more standardized definition of data transaction intermediaries. The Eckerson report's well-articulated view of what data exchange is and what is at stake, contributes directly to this important conversation." concludes Fabrice Tocco, Dawex co-CEO

Download Eckerson report.

About Dawex

Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company and the operator of the largest data marketplace, allows organizations to orchestrate data circulation, by sourcing and exchanging data securely, and in full compliance with regulations. Today 12,000+ organizations from 20+ sectors rely on Dawex Global Data Marketplace and Data Exchange Platform solutions to build their data exchange strategy. In 2020, Dawex is named Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Created in 2015, Dawex is a French company with offices in Paris, Lyon and Montreal, expanding business operations to Asia and the Middle East. www.dawex.com

