At the request of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB equity rights TO4 and TO5 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from November 16, 2020. Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding TO4 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: EXPRS2 TO4 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014958328 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208883 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Three (3) warrants of series TO4 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding's share price on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period March 29, 2021 to April 9, 2021. The subscription price shall not exceed SEK 22.00 per new share and not be less than SEK 6. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 12, 2021 - April 26, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 22, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding TO5 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: EXPRS2 TO5 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014958336 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 208884 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Three (3) warrants of series TO5 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding's share price on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period August 23, 2021 to September 3, 2021. The subscription price shall not exceed SEK 25.00 per new share and not be less than SEK 6. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 6, 2021 to September 20, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 16, 2021. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.