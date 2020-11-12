Yoppie: Meet the female founder saving the planet one period at a time

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020, the pioneers of personalised, organic and affordable period care delivered to your doorstep.



Recent research highlighted that three billion disposable items of sanitary protection are bought in the UK each year. It's estimated that the average woman will use the equivalent of 5,500 plastic bags worth of plastic in her lifetime, and that's just those using tampons - with sanitary pads also made up of 90% plastic.

Who are Yoppie?

Yoppie is on a mission to reduce the plastic waste created through period care products using 100% certified organic cotton products that are eco-friendly, biodegradable and ethically manufactured.

Saving the planet isn't Yoppie's only focus, they've designed a lifestyle service that can be ordered online as a one-off or on a subscription basis and fits through your letterbox. As a result, you get the period care you need, when you need it, preventing a last-minute dash to the shops.

Most importantly, Yoppie recognises period care isn't a one product fits all approach. Your period is unique to you and Yoppie formulates personalised period care recommendations based on your specific cycle and product preferences. The right period care approach isn't just about comfort, it's about improving your personal wellbeing and overall health, receiving the right care for you and your period is an essential part of this.

Yoppie's has also set up a science-backed, jargon-free blog to help you understand everything about your period, how it can impact your body, and how to manage it. All of which is fact-checked by their scientific leadership board, including Dr Brooke Vandermolen.

Check it out here .

Daniella's Story

Daniella founded Yoppie in 2016 with her best friend Nova after they realised a gap within the menstrual health market: women did not have enough options when it came to high quality, organic period products, nor was there a convenient way to purchase them.

After speaking with all of their friends they were not only shocked at how many were unaware of the chemicals used to manufacture non-organic period care, but how many were still ashamed of their period and found managing their menstrual health exhausting. So together they decided it was time to change that.

They launched Yoppie with just one product, 100% organic cotton tampons that could be delivered straight to a customers letterbox on a subscription basis - so they never had to worry about running out to the store, or compromise on their health and sustainability values. After an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, Yoppie quickly expanded its range to include liners and pads.

Yoppie scaled fast, and in late 2018, whilst heavily pregnant with her son Maxim, Daniella successfully pitched her innovative vision for Yoppie's expansion to one of Sweden's most noteworthy investors, resulting in her first £1.2M in funding. By early 2020, Yoppie was nurturing a strong and scaling community of customers and had added a much-loved educational health blog to its platform.

Not slowing down, the business has now launched its personalised product recommendation platform, which is just one of many upcoming plans to disrupt the reproductive health market.

Founder of Yoppie , Daniella Peri, commented:

"When it comes to our periods, our body doesn't care who you are, how much money you earn, or where in the world you live.

But an often hush hush mentality around periods and period products has caused many women of all ages to opt for the wrong product or the cheapest. Not only is this bad for our bodies, but it's bad for the environment and there's no reason that we can't address both at the same time.

Yoppie is more than an environmentally friendly option for period care, it's a lifestyle platform that allows you to get the right product mix for your unique flow, at an affordable cost and in a manner that fits the day to day lives of the modern women when and where they need it.

Our mission is to utilise technology and sustainable resources to change the way women view period care and while we've made some waves, we're only just getting started."

About Yoppie:

Yoppie provides personalised menstrual healthcare solutions that enable people to take control of their menstrual health.

The company was born out of the realisation that there was a lack of education, resources and quality products for people to better manage and understand their bodily cycles - especially their menstrual cycle. So Yoppie decided it was time to create a new, modern model for how people access menstrual healthcare.

By offering personalised product recommendations, easy-to-understand, science backed health content, high quality organic, plastic free period care products and letterbox delivery - Yoppie and it's subscription services are paving the way for a future where menstrual health management conveniently fits into the lifestyle of today's modern woman.



Yoppie's Mission:

Yoppie exists to enable women to take control of their menstrual cycle through personalised product solutions, access to scientifically-backed health education and community.

Yoppie's Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/itsyoppie/

https://w ww.facebook.com/itsyoppie/

https://twitter.com/its_yoppie

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2s77AlAfo9z5OqZS7ZflFg

Media Contact Information

James Lockett

M: 07584248960

T: 0207 856 0185

E: james@properganda.pr ?

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ec00292-5cad-45fe-a762-fb05ab8bb958