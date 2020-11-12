Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
12.11.20
15:29 Uhr
2,893 Euro
-0,052
-1,77 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8762,90217:34
2,8952,89617:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2020 | 16:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Distribution of dividends

The Board of Directors at Norsk Hydro ASA has today decided to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.6 billion based on the financial results for the 2019 financial year. This corresponds to a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share.

In February 2020, the Board decided to propose a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share for 2019, in accordance with the floor level stated in Hydro's dividend pay-out policy.

Following the decision, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic introduced significant uncertainty regarding the financial outlook for the company. The Board was therefore granted an authority at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2020 to resolve distribution of dividends at a later stage at the Board's discretion. The authority was restricted to a maximum dividend payment of NOK 1.25 per share.

The Board's decision to distribute dividends for 2019 is based on the improved financial situation and outlook for the company.

Shareholders registered on 16 November 2020 will be entitled to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is 17 November 2020, and the record date is 18 November 2020. The dividend will be distributed on 25 November 2020.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.