Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 1.0% decrease in NAV in 9M20 in total return terms. NAV has so far proved resilient to market volatility, while Tetragon's shares followed the market sell-off in Q120 and lagged the following market recovery. This resulted in a historically high discount of 61%. Tetragon maintained its quarterly DPS of US$0.10 after reducing it in Q120 (implying a 4.3% annualised yield). In the current economic environment, Tetragon intends to increase its exposure to CLOs, as well as continue ramping up its private equity investments through Hawke's Point and Banyan Square Partners. Tetragon also launched a litigation finance venture (Contingency Capital).

