Scientists in Saudi Arabia demonstrated a slot-die coating process for production of perovskite solar cells from a specially engineered 'ink'. Using the process, the group fabricated a perovskite/silicon tandem cell that recorded 23.8% efficiency.Though perovskite solar cells have proved their potential in a plethora of lab experiments over the past decade, scaling these achievements up into mass production is something else entirely, and as a new technology, plenty of unanswered questions remain for perovskites in a commercial setting. Slot-die coating (SDC), a process already used in various ...

