The Hospitality Challenge: Supporting the Hospitality Talents of Tomorrow

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2020, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Sommet Education launched the Hospitality Challenge to identify ideas and individuals capable of accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative has received almost 600 applications from all around the world. The 30 top finalists will be granted a full-board scholarship in 30 different Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Art programs hosted by Sommet Education's internationally renowned institutions: Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, and École Ducasse.

The three most entrepreneurial projects among the 30 winners will receive seed money from Eurazeo, the leading global investment group to which Sommet Education belongs.

Out of the 600 applications, around 40% were submitted from the Americas, followed by Europe (30%), Africa and the Middle East (both 20%), and Asia and the Pacific (10%).

Putting People and Planet First

The Hospitality Challenge focused on four categories. The Hotels and Hotel-Related Operations category was the most popular, receiving around 40% of all applications, followed by the Luxury Travels, Goods and Services category (35%), the Food and Beverage category (15%), and finally the Smart Real Estate category (10%). The breakdown of the different categories demonstrates a strong interest in improving the operational side of hotels through its social impact, with many projects aiming to reduce unemployment and the better management of hotel staff.

Almost 50% of the projects address Sustainable Development Goal 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Top 3 Winners to be Announced in March 2021

UNWTO and Sommet Education would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiasm and contributions to the Hospitality Challenge, and to congratulate the 30 selected finalists.

UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili said: "The tourism of tomorrow must embrace new ideas, new voices and the full diversity the sector has to offer. This competition highlights the best global tourism and hospitality has to offer. It shows how innovators from around the world can keep tourism, hospitality and travel at the very forefront of sustainable development and positive change for all."

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, Sommet Education CEO adds: "We are thrilled to welcome so many diversified talents in our institutions next year. The variety of backgrounds and profiles will be source of creativity and bring fresh perspectives to all."

More information can be found on the Hospitality Challenge website.

Anouck Weiss, VP Communication, media@sommet-education.com

