A US research team claims to have demonstrated that packing PV modules in close proximity can exponentially increase convective heat transfer of a solar park. The scientists analyzed three different module arrangements and compared them to the common row-organized panel configuration.A research group from the University of Utah has proposed a new approach to improve the cooling of PV modules through convective heat transfer in large-scale solar power plants. The U.S. scientists based their work on previous studies of land-atmosphere interactions and surface thermal heterogeneity and sought to ...

