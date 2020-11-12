Memberium Helps Keap Host Annual User Conference - IKON - Virtually in 2020

Digital membership platform enables Keap to bring inspiration, community, and proven growth strategies to users all over the world.

SPANISH FORK, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Memberium announced today that Keap, the leader in sales and marketing automation software for small businesses, is using its membership platform to host IKON virtually in 2020. When COVID-19 hit, Box Out Marketing, co-host of IKON 2020, and Memberium helped transform Keap's annual user conference, originally planned for Nov. 12-13 in Phoenix, Ariz., into a virtual event. Memberium, a WordPress membership plugin, enables IKON attendees to access the full conference experience virtually from anywhere in the world, including the company and product keynotes, 30+ breakouts, networking, and all recorded sessions.

"We weren't going to let COVID-19 stop us from bringing IKON back to the Keap community in 2020," said Keap CEO Clate Mask. "Entrepreneurs need IKON - now more than ever - and the inspiration, community, and proven growth strategies that come with it. With the help of Memberium and Box Out Marketing, we've created a seamless virtual event experience for our users and partners. We're bringing all the best parts of past IKONs to this year's virtual event, from networking to exciting product updates, breakouts led by industry leaders, and the Small Business IKON Awards."

Memberium is used by some of the world's top internet marketers. In addition to IKON, Memberium is the membership platform behind several other large digital conferences and one-off live casted events.

Memberium allows for tiered tickets to be offered for an event. Higher-level passes can reach live content and other deliverables that regular attendees can't access. Memberium can include opportunities for attendees to upgrade their tickets or purchase additional offers through the site. For example, selling lifetime access to the conference recordings through a one-click upsell via the event site. Memberium can also display different marketing messages, and unique one-click upsell offers to the different levels of ticket holders.

A customer testimonial on Memberium's website, from Ryan Deiss, CEO of Digital Marketer, says, "We use Memberium when building all of our membership sites. Memberium is hands down the best membership plugin available for Infusionsoft. The plugin can handle membership sites of any size, and the security is impeccable. I recommend Memberium for ANY business owner wanting a safe, reliable, and profitable membership site."

Another customer testimonial for Memberium, from Eliza Steeple, Owner of Learn Piano Online, says, "I can't say enough about Memberium, and the quality of their customer support. I've been running membership sites since 1997, so I have tried and seen a lot of membership platforms come and go. Memberium has been, by far, the easiest to learn, the most flexible with function and design, and the best customer support I have ever had. If I can't figure something out, customer service will help me until it's resolved, and I don't have to wait days between responses; they are quick, knowledgeable, patient, and a complete joy to work with."

Keap's annual user conference, IKON, is scheduled for November 12-13, 2020, with additional workshops on Saturday. Learn more here about the event.

