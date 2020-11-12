Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Will Set High Bar for Marketing Automation by Launching its Lead Scoring and Sales Management Software

Fastbase Inc. unwraps web-visitor tracking, Marketing Automation, Lead Tracking, Lead Scoring and Email Automation for B2B mid-size companies.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE) have just released a leading new tech product called LeadScoring that automates the lead generation process and digital customer journey. Fastbase is attracting B2B businesses that need key features to improve their digital marketing toolstack and not an over-requirement expensive system.

LeadScoring has tracking technology that enables businesses to engage with prospects and customers faster than ever before, right at the point when they are most engaged. LeadScoring provides all the intel required to start valuable, relevant, and meaningful conversations with website visitors, in real-time. The killer added value that comes with LeadScoring is automatically scoring the visits of each individual according to the pages viewed and when the score indicates 'sales qualified' or 'ready to buy' the sales person can act with speed to close the business.

LeadScoring is available as a competitive monthly subscription well within the budget of the most prudent SME and scales up to Enterprise level catering for 20,000 leads a month.

Fastbase has spent the last 3 months optimizing and integrating the functionality, from recent acquisition LeadScoreApp, into the Fastbase product line and it is now live!

LeadScoring takes the visitor identification game to a whole new level by identifying and scoring companies and individual visitors. You can run lead nurturing and automated email campaigns every step along the customer journey and fill your sales pipeline with warm leads. LeadScoring advanced software algorithms score leads' visits providing a focus on the best leads rather than wasted time on cold leads.

LeadScoring is fully integrated with Mailchimp - currently used by over 1.2 million companies worldwide. Mailchimp users can run targeted campaigns triggered by Fastbase LeadScoring, contacting the most relevant leads with the right message with perfect timing.

Brian Kristensen was the CEO of LeadScoreApp (recently acquired by Fastbase) is the architect of LeadScoring using the technology from the company he founded. He said: "LeadScoring is built for an international market. We are bringing the innovative technology that was so popular in the Danish market and rolling it out across the world with LeadScoring. It enables sales teams around the world to automatically target "hot" leads with perfect timing to close more deals."

Fastbase LeadScoring uses the latest data science technology to provide leads in real-time to B2B marketing agencies, SME/large businesses, and boutique mar-tech companies. It takes only a couple of clicks to install and with a quick setup lead gen and marketing can be put on autopilot. Fastbase already had excellent visitor tracking and company matching technology, the company now offers scoring, automation and Mailchimp integration - a package delivering 'ready to buy' leads. LeadScoring has already received a lot of attention and is predicted by technology experts to become the next success in the ever-growing market for B2B lead generation.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company and the contact information of company employees including, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

