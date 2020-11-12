HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University of Arts

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Academy of Film (AF) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) 2020 concluded on 6 November with the award presentation ceremony. The Gold Award went to the entry from the Korea National University of Arts in South Korea, while the Best Documentary prize went to the film entry from INSAS in Belgium. The full list of award winners is attached in the Appendix.

Attending the award presentation ceremony were Dr Clement Chen, Chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; Professor Roland Chin, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU; Professor Eva Man, Director of AF; Ms Chloe Suen, Chair of the Simon Suen Foundation; and Ms Shi Nan-sun, a film producer.

In his remarks, Dr Clement Chen said: "'Make the Light, Move the World.' So goes the tagline of tonight's very special awards, and indeed, cinema possesses the power to change the world and shine a light on society. As the home of creativity in Hong Kong, we are honoured to welcome some of the world's most talented young filmmakers, our future world-changers, to GUFA 2020."

Envisaged as the "University Oscars", GUFA was held for the second time this year, and it received a total of 2,503 submissions from 104 countries and regions worldwide.

In his speech, Professor Roland Chin described GUFA as the most international university event ever undertaken in Hong Kong. He said: "Great works of art are always born of an age of chaos and crisis. The movie creations by students from across the world carry the burdens of a deeply troubled era and tell the stories of their intense passion. Years later when we look back, we will wake up to the stark realisation that the social unrest and pandemic era is an era of profound creativity. While we are swept along by the wave of collective anguish, our students use light and sound to proclaim to the world the splendors and hopes of the time. We at HKBU are glad to have joined hands with you to make this happen."

Professor Eva Man said GUFA not only showcases the exemplary works of young filmmakers from across the world, but it also fosters the exchange of ideas and enhances professional networks. She is grateful for the support of the local and global film communities which has helped make the event a reality amidst all the difficulties and challenges.

The award presentation ceremony was honoured by the presence of celebrated professionals from the film and media industries, including film directors Mr Johnnie To Kei-fung, Ms Ann Hui On-wah, Ms Sylvia Chang Ai-chia, Ms Cheuk Wan-chi and Miss Chu Hoi-ying, as well as renowned actress Ms Crisel Consunji, veteran journalist Mr Michael Chugani, and Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group.

A recorded TV broadcast of the ceremony will also be aired to the public on the Hong Kong International Business Channel (HKIBC) at 9:00pm on 15 November (Sunday).

GUFA 2020 was organised and presented by the Academy of Film, which is part of the School of Communication at HKBU. The Simon Suen Foundation was the Title Sponsor and Medialink Group Limited also sponsored the event.

Appendix: Award Winners and Award Presenters

Award Winner / University Award Presenter Best Narrative The Last Children in Paradise (University of Television and Film Munich, Germany) Dr Cheng Yan-kee, Former Chairman of the Council and the Court, HKBU

Ms Crisel Consunji, actress Best Documentary MOTHER'S (INSAS, Belgium) Mr Michael Chugani, journalist

Miss Chu Hoi-ying, film director Best Animation No Gravity (Supinfocom Rubika, France) Mr Peter Benz, Associate Professor of the Academy of Visual Arts, HKBU

Dr Mateja Kovacic, Assistant Professor of AF, HKBU Best Experimental A Dialogue with Cyberspace (Royal Institute for Theatre, Cinema and Sound, Belgium ) Professor Michael Bray, Professor of Practice of AF, HKBU

Ms Cheuk Wan-chi, film director Best Director Slaughter By Saman Hosseinpuor and Ako Zandkarimi (University of Applied Science and Technology - Art and Culture of Sanandaj, Iran) Mr Johnnie To Kei-fung, film director

Ms Sylvia Chang Ai-chia, film director Best Asian Narrative Slaughter (University of Applied Science and Technology - Art and Culture of Sanandaj, Iran) Professor Roland Chin, President of HKBU

Ms Ann Hui On-wah, film director Best Script The Last Children in Paradise (University of Television and Film Munich, Germany) Dr Clement Chen, Chairman of the Council and the Court, HKBU

Ms Chloe Suen, Chair of the Simon Suen Foundation HKBU Academy of Film's Choice CHEN CHEN (Hong Kong Baptist University) Professor Eva Man, Director of AF, HKBU

Professor Lee Daw Ming, Visiting Professor of AF, HKBU Gold Award Touch (Korea National University of Arts, South Korea) Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of the Lan Kwai Fong Group

Ms Shi Nan-sun, film producer

