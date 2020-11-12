Upgrading of the Theraxium hosting environment in North America and Europe to a new Microsoft Azure infrastructure

Preparation of potential future deployments of digital therapeutics in new territories, notably in Asia-Pacific to support planned partner launches

Optimization of the profitability of the solutions developed by Voluntis aligning with volume growth of active users.

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announces the migration of its cloud infrastructure supporting its Theraxium Platform to Microsoft Azure.

Upgrading of the hosting environment for Theraxium in North America and Europe

Voluntis has upgraded its secure hosting environment to a new infrastructure which offers expanded technological capabilities. Microsoft Azure empowers continuous improvement to automation, scalability, and availability, while ensuring world-class security (SOC 2, Type II, FedRAMP, NIST) and advanced regulatory compliance (HITRUST, HDS, ISO 27001). Voluntis also benefits from the standard features of the Azure solution to enrich the set of functionalities of the Theraxium platform, as well as the seamless integration of Azure hosting with Microsoft toolsets to optimize its development and deployment activities.

The new platform is already fully operational and used to operate the digital therapeutics that Voluntis has rolled out commercially, or in clinical trials.

Preparation of potential future launches of digital therapeutics in new territories

Beyond the US, Canada and Europe, where Voluntis has already rolled out solutions, the company intends to meet the demand from several pharmaceutical companies interested in launching digital therapeutics in new territories, notably in the Asia-Pacific region.

Theraxium's new cloud infrastructure provides the global reach that Voluntis and its partners need to operate and support digital therapeutics in a growing number of countries.

Optimization of the profitability of digital therapeutics

With its new cloud infrastructure, Voluntis' technical operations costs are more closely aligned with the actual volume of end-users worldwide, therefore improving the profitability of digital therapeutics deployed by industry partners. While providing greater capabilities than its previous hosting environment, the new platform, which is one of Voluntis' largest recurring external expenditures, aligns particularly well with the scale of its commercial deployments.

"We are glad to offer expanded cloud-based capabilities to our life sciences partners." said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, Voluntis. "Thanks to the Azure cloud infrastructure from Microsoft, a world leader in cloud computing, we can now roll out our digital therapeutics to patients and healthcare professionals in a growing number of countries, and support these deployments with a range of world-class services."

"At a time when digital health is fast growing in many countries, we are glad to enable Voluntis, a long-standing Microsoft partner, to take its cloud infrastructure to the next level and support innovative use cases such as the state-of-the-art digital therapeutics developed and operated by Voluntis" added Bernard Ourghanlian, CTO Microsoft France.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

