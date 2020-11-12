Optec International, Inc.: Dr. Drew Pinsky "Dr. Drew" Joins OPTEC International Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced acclaimed Radio & TV celebrity Dr. Drew Pinsky has been appointed to the OPTEC International Advisory Board.

OPTEC CEO, Roger Pawson stated "We are honored to have Dr. Drew as a prominent member of the company's advisory board. As OPTEC expands as a provider for large quantities of PPE products for use by medical professionals, the addition of Dr. Drew and his extensive professional expertise to the advisory board became a logical step."

OPTEC CEO further commented, "I am excited to see the OPTEC iWandä receive the attention it deserves as the demand has been increasing for individual use sanitization products. Our clients have been expressed an interest for more non-toxic solutions for disinfecting their immediate surroundings, and we believe the OPTEC iWandä is specifically designed for that purpose. We will continue to increase the promotion of our products and help spread the word so more consumers can have access to OPTEC's UV-C suite of non-toxic, no-chemicals sanitization products."

Dr Drew stated "I am so very privileged to work with Mr Roger Pawson and OPTEC International. Roger has led Optec skillfully such that it has become a company that is nimbly responding to the needs of the moment. The public is increasingly becoming aware of the importance of personal protective gear and the very real threats posed by viral and microbial pathogens. The tragedy of the present pandemic has driven the point home for us all. As a result, people are searching for best approaches to protect themselves and their family. Optec products not only responded to this market demand, but they have led the consumer by creating the highest quality technologies. I do not leave home without the Optec UV-C iWand. The design is astonishing. It is an ergonomic and sturdy instrument that can truly call itself the iPhone of the product space. The OPTEC iWand reliably destroys pathogens; the instrument fits comfortably in my pocket and in my hand. I look forward to bringing Optec's technologies to the public to support health maintenance. And hopefully reduce the impact of viral and bacterial pathogens".

For additional information about Dr. Drew Pinksy please visit www.drdrew.com

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / Andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616431/Dr-Drew-Pinsky-Dr-Drew-Joins-OPTEC-International-Advisory-Board