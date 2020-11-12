Lydia Seymour joins Cambridge Healthcare Research as Head of HR, formerly of Abcam and Fluidigm

CHR enhances internal talent and leadership development with appointment

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 winners of the Queen's Award for Enterprise Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR), and its market research division Vox.Bio, announces the appointment of Lydia Seymour as Head of HR.

Lydia brings to the group two decades of experience in leadership development and talent management on a global scale. Lydia will report to CEO Chris Stevenson.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris said, "At CHR, our success is rooted in the quality of our work, and that quality comes from the passion of our people - our team is at the heart of everything we do. Even during the pandemic, we have seen a rapid expansion in our workforce, welcoming over 30 new colleagues since the beginning of the year. Lydia's strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across international teams, will help us continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all, while attracting future talent to meet the evolving needs of our clients. I am delighted to welcome Lydia to the team."

Lydia is an experienced HR leader with extensive expertise in successfully shaping and leading employee engagement and development programs, implementing reward and talent management strategies and delivering transformational change. She holds a post graduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and an MA in HR Management from Anglia Ruskin University. Lydia joins CHR from Fluidigm Corporation, where she was responsible for leading business partner activities throughout the European region. With over 20 years in the life sciences and consulting services sectors, supporting commercial, technical and corporate teams globally, particularly in the US and APAC, her previous career included time at Abcam, TTP Group and Xaar plc.

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to delivering meaningful insights to clients in pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

