The global contract life-cycle management software market size is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005091/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The global contract life-cycle management software market is driven by the fact that companies all over the world are increasingly adopting cloud-based systems owing to various benefits such as limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, low maintenance and implementation costs, low-risk business model, and no licensing costs. Apart from these benefits, there are various underlying aspects also that support this movement towards cloud-based systems, for instance, flexibility to scale up and down, high speed of deployment, and lower upfront costs enable companies to enhance their core competencies. Such benefits will induce companies to adopt cloud-based contract life cycle management software during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major contract life-cycle management software market growth came from the on-premises model segment. It is primarily preferred by large enterprises as they have all the necessary infrastructure including in-house IT support and back-up servers to provide the extra level of security that facilitates complete control over critical data.

North America was the largest contract life-cycle management software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in regulatory legislation and the increased adoption of digital technology across all industry verticals.

The global contract life-cycle management software market is fragmented. Apttus Corp., Contract Logix LLC, Coupa Software Inc., Icertis Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Robobai Pty Ltd., SAP SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this contract life-cycle management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global contract life-cycle management software market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Emergence of analytics in contract life cycle management will be a Key Market Trend

Organizations are increasingly preferring contract life-cycle management with built-in analytics as it enables them to understand and interpret historical data points. This will help them to immediately access any contract information for comparisons, potential risks, and future performance estimates within the supply chain. These organizations are using built-in analytics to help them manage risk and optimize performance by reducing cost, shorten the sales cycle, and streamline enterprise contract processes. This increasing use of analytics will result in the growth in the demand of the Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract life-cycle management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract life-cycle management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract life-cycle management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract life-cycle management software market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apttus Corp.

Contract Logix LLC

Coupa Software Inc.

Icertis Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Robobai Pty Ltd.

SAP SE

Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005091/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/